Glenn Made These Patio Light Boxes And So Can You!

Hey guys..We recently got a new patio, so I wanted to put together some string light boxes to hold those cafe-type lights you see on restaurant patios. Not seeing anything in the store, I went to Pinterest. These were super easy to do, and here's how I did it.

First, I picked up these boxes from Lowes. They were about 30 dollars each

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, I stained them a dark walnut color. I bought a gel stain and kept it on about 10 minutes. Then, I wiped it off to get a multi-color effect

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, I bought (3) 2x4x8's and stained them the same color. I screwed in long deck screws near the bottom so that they would bond to the concrete that is needed

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, I bought 3 bags of quick setting concrete. I put this into 5 gallon buckets from Lowes and mixed. I cut off the top lip of the bucket so that it would not protrude over the top lip of the patio box. Then, I put the 2x4x8's into the concrete, kept it level with tape, and waited 20 minutes for it to set. Then, I attached these black hooks I got from the store at the very top of the 2x4's

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I had an old pallet laying around, so I get pieces of the board to surround the 2x4's so that I would use less decorator rocks in the final product. I arranged them like this

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Lastly, I bought Mexican River Rocks from Home Depot, and put inside the boxes. Attached the lights to the siding using siding hooks I got from Amazon, and Voila!

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Thanks for checking out my fun project! Any questions, let me know..Glenn :)