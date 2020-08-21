Glenn Made These Patio Light Boxes And So Can You!

August 21, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

Hey guys..We recently got a new patio, so I wanted to put together some string light boxes to hold those cafe-type lights you see on restaurant patios.  Not seeing anything in the store, I went to Pinterest.  These were super easy to do, and here's how I did it.  

First, I picked up these boxes from Lowes.  They were about 30 dollars each

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)
 

Next, I stained them a dark walnut color.  I bought a gel stain and kept it on about 10 minutes.  Then, I wiped it off to get a multi-color effect

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, I bought (3) 2x4x8's and stained them the same color.  I screwed in long deck screws near the bottom so that they would bond to the concrete that is needed

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, I bought 3 bags of quick setting concrete.  I put this into 5 gallon buckets from Lowes and mixed.  I cut off the top lip of the bucket so that it would not protrude over the top lip of the patio box.  Then, I put the 2x4x8's into the concrete, kept it level with tape, and waited 20 minutes for it to set.  Then, I attached these black hooks I got from the store at the very top of the 2x4's

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I had an old pallet laying around, so I get pieces of the board to surround the 2x4's so that I would use less decorator rocks in the final product.  I arranged them like this

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Lastly, I bought Mexican River Rocks from Home Depot, and put inside the boxes.  Attached the lights to the siding using siding hooks I got from Amazon, and Voila!

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Thanks for checking out my fun project!  Any questions, let me know..Glenn :) 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Pinterest projects
patio lights
patio string light holders
patio boxes
Lowes

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks DeWine's Sports Decree And More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows Talks COVID-19 and Sporting Events WDOKFM: On-Demand
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Fox 8's Lou Maglio Shares His Fondest Memories of Dick Goddard On The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes