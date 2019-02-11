Glenn Made This Rustic Pipe Shelf And So Can You!

Hey guys, we are trying to spruce up our half bath and figured we could do some things that didn't cost a lot of money, yet make quite an impact We decided I would make these really cool looking modern pipe shelves and they were quite simple to do.

You've seen these black pipes before. They look like the gas pipes you have in your basement. I bought the 8 inch ones off of Amazon. They look like this and run about 7 bucks a piece.

Next I bought a 2x8 common board from Lowes. That's cheap, too. A 10 foot piece will run you about 8 bucks. For my needs, I installed this over a toilet and made them 28 inches long and spaced them a foot apart from one another. I stained them with the 2 colors below. These colors I used on a blanket Ladder I made for our living room and now I'll bring the elements and color into the bathroom.

You stain with the sun bleached first and let penetrate for 5 minutes before wiping off. Repeat that step for the dark walnut, as well.

The pipes come with anchors so you don't need to screw directly into the studs, but depending on what you wanna put on these shelves, you may wanna consider securing them. Our needs are just some decorative items, so anchors were perfect.

They sell shelves that are similar to this on Etsy for about 65 dollars a piece. All the supplies I used came to about $40 for both. Thanks for checking out my blog and best of luck in your efforts ;) xo Glenn