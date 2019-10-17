Glenn Made This Ball Storage Unit And So Can You!

October 17, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

My garage transformation continues.  Actually, I'm not even looking for a special on HGTV, I'm just looking to pull my car in.  The soccer balls, basketballs, and every other ball just kinda got thrown in the garage and then my kids pressed the garage door opener before they all rolled out.  I saw some things on Pinterest and decided to make one with some spare 2x4's laying around the garage.  You can do the same thing:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

I attached hooks to the wood on the top and bottom and spaced them out every 5 inches.  I attached the 2x4's and 2x2's to the garage studs using pocket hole screws.  Then, I bought bungee cords, 14 of them in all, and attached them all the way around.  I'm gonna leave the top off so the kids can shoot the balls in when they're done, kinda like they do when we go to Wal-Mart!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Happy organizing! Glenn :)

 

 

 

 

