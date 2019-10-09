Glenn Built This Garage Shoe Rack And So Can You!

So, we had a large plastic bin in our garage that housed the family's shoes. Every time someone needed cleats, the bin was emptied on the garage floor and the frantic search-before-soccer practice would commence. Not any more. I built this sturdy shoe rack that will house all your summer shoes, cleats, and winter boots. Here is what you'll need:

(9) 1x12 boards 6 feet in length

(100) pocket hole screws (just buy the box, they're like 5 bucks)

(1) pocket hole jig

a drill, pencil, miter saw, tape measure, speed square, and clamp

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

1. Start by cutting two side boards to 58 1/4"

2. Cut your shelves (the remaining 7 boards) to 56' in length

3. Insert 3 kreg jigs into each side of your shelf like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

4. Align your bottom shelf with the 2 sides and square it up with your speed square. Then, insert the 6 pocket screws required for the bottom shelf. Make sure you have a flat surface to work on and lay the shelving unit flat.

5. I made the first shelf 18' up to allow for boots and bigger items. After attaching the first shelf, I decided to angle the remaining shelves ever so slightly forward so you could see the shoes easier. Each shelf is 7 inches above the last one in the front, and 9 inches above the last one in the back to create the slope. Pretty soon, your shelving unit will look like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

6. Attach the top shelf at a 90 degree angle and use your level so everything lines up. Then, add way too many shoes and pretty soon it'll look like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

And that's all there is to it! I got this project done in a few hours and now the kid's shoes are organized and hopefully they can make it to soccer practice on time. Good luck with your project and let me know if i can be of any help-Glenn :)