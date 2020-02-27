Get Ready For The Bagelrito - A Bagel & Burrito Hybrid

Einstein Bros. Bagels is bringing us a new food mash-up we didn’t even know we needed: the Bagelrito. As the name suggests, it’s bagel – AND A BURRITO – in one!

Einstein Bros calls it “big, bold, and easy to hold,” but what are we talking about exactly? The bagelrito is made with two cage-free eggs, bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hash browns, salsa, and green chilis loaded in a flour tortilla. Then it’s hand-wrapped in Asiago bagel dough and baked fresh. Is your mouth watering yet?

Starting today (February 27th), participating locations of the chain will be serving up the bagel and burrito hybrid that was a huge hit in Denver, Colorado test markets.