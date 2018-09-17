How Would you Like to Get Paid To Travel and Eat Stadium Food?

If you love watching football, eating and traveling, then this might be the perfect gig for you!

Marriott Hotels and the NFL have teamed up this football season to create what may be your new dream job: it's called a Courtyard NFL Global Correspondent. The job involves traveling to football stadiums in London, Mexico City, Minnesota, and Atlanta and they are currently taking applications

The perfect person will interview fans of different teams to find “unique and interesting stories of NFL passion,” according to the job description. Plus, since tailgating and stadium food are an important part of the whole football fan experience, you’d be asking hard hitting questions like “Do London sports fans tailgate with fish and chips?”

You need to be passionate and knowledgeable about football and love to travel to qualify. And you’ll also need a flexible schedule since you’ll be heading to London in October, Minneapolis and Mexico City in November, and then to Atlanta in February for the Super Bowl. Want to apply? Check out all the details on the Courtyard Correspondent site HERE