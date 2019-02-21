Friday Is National Margarita Day-Here's Where You Can Get A Cheap One!

February 21, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Some things just go together.  Donnie and Marie, avocados and toast, and Mexican food and Margs. Tomorrow (February 22nd) is National Margarita Day and here are some of the places you can snag a special deal on this delicious libation.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant - Pick from the chain selection of hand-crafted margs for $6.95 all day this Friday, February 22nd.

Bahama Breeze - They’re celebrating for two days here! Today and tomorrow, you can sip on a Classic Margarita for only $2.22.

Chili's -They're serving three unique margaritas for just $5 each on Friday: a Tropical Sunrise Margarita with melon schnapps and pineapple juice, a Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita with Jose Cuervo Especial, and the Cuervo Blue Margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila and blue curaçao liqueur.

Margaritaville - They’ll be honoring the special day of their namesake with margaritas for $3.99 all day long at the chain and LandShark Bar and Grill.

Max & Erma's - Customers at any of their 51 locations can enjoy $2 Max’s Margaritas and $1 chips and salsa all day this Friday.
 

Tags: 
national margarita day
margarita day specials
margs near me

Recent Podcast Audio
Ami Houde From Monster Jam Joins The Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Presser From Sweetie's Big Fun Talks About Shop 216 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Jen and Tim Show - 6th Year Anniversary Best Of Podcast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire Martin Joins Jen And Tim To Talk About Fundraising For Rise Up for LLS WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About The Promo Schedules WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, February 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes