Friday Is National Margarita Day-Here's Where You Can Get A Cheap One!

Some things just go together. Donnie and Marie, avocados and toast, and Mexican food and Margs. Tomorrow (February 22nd) is National Margarita Day and here are some of the places you can snag a special deal on this delicious libation.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant - Pick from the chain selection of hand-crafted margs for $6.95 all day this Friday, February 22nd.

Bahama Breeze - They’re celebrating for two days here! Today and tomorrow, you can sip on a Classic Margarita for only $2.22.

Chili's -They're serving three unique margaritas for just $5 each on Friday: a Tropical Sunrise Margarita with melon schnapps and pineapple juice, a Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita with Jose Cuervo Especial, and the Cuervo Blue Margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila and blue curaçao liqueur.

Margaritaville - They’ll be honoring the special day of their namesake with margaritas for $3.99 all day long at the chain and LandShark Bar and Grill.

Max & Erma's - Customers at any of their 51 locations can enjoy $2 Max’s Margaritas and $1 chips and salsa all day this Friday.

