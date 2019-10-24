FREE Tacos at Taco Bell on October 30th

October 24, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

We recently told you about the return of Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” deal returning for the World Series, and we’re happy to update you with the news, someone stole a base, so everyone gets a free taco.

It didn’t take long for Washington Nationals player Trea Turner to steal a base in game one and thanks to him, we can all go to Taco Bell from 2 to 6pm on October 30th to score a free Doritos Locos Taco. You don’t even have to buy anything else to get your freebie. No wonder everybody loves baseball!

Pick me up a crunch wrap while you're there!!

 

Tags: 
free tacos
Taco Bell
steal a base steal a taco

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tyler Labine From New Amsterdam Joins The Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes