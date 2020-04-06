Food and Wine Movies To Inspire Quarantine Cooking!

April 6, 2020
As coronavirus plays out, hopefully you’re staying safe and indoors. With restaurants and bars closing their doors, it’s never been a better time to experiment with your pantry and home-cooked meals.

Feeling stumped in the kitchen? Here are a list of food movies that will inspire your quarantine cooking. 

"Sideways" (2004):  Sure, it's not all about food, but nothing like spending some time with Miles and Jack to help pass the time..And yes, you can have some ******* merlot while you watch it!

“Chef” (2014): This Jon Favreau film follows a chef who opens a food truck “El Jefe” in Miami after his restaurant in Los Angeles fails. With limited space and ingredients, they cook up delicious dishes like berries & cream and mojo pork cubanos.

“Babette’s Feast” (1987): The whole movie is a build up to a French refugee’s “sinfully decadent” feast as a cook for a religious Danish family.

Like Water for Chocolate” (1992): In this romantic and mouth-watering film, a forbidden love affair in Mexico inspires a woman to channel her passion for cooking.

“Soul Food” (1997): Vivica A. Fox and Vanessa L. Williams star in this family drama about a tight family that loves each other as much as they love cooking on Sunday.

“Burnt” (2015): Bradley Cooper stars as a troubled chef seeking redemption at a fine-dining restaurant.

“Big Night” (1996): Marc Anthony, Tony Shalhoub and Minnie Driver star in this carbo-loaded film about a failing Italian restaurant that turns their luck around in a single night.

“Ratatouille” (2007): Disney-Pixar’s hit animated film follows a rat who can cook helping a young chef out undercover at a fancy French restaurant.

“Julie & Julia” (2009): Amy Adams plays a blogger who tries to replicate the recipes of Meryl Stree’s Julia Child.

“The Ramen Girl” (2009): The late Brittany Murphy plays an American girl who ships off to Japan to learn how to cook noodles.

 

