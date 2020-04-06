Food and Wine Movies To Inspire Quarantine Cooking!

As coronavirus plays out, hopefully you’re staying safe and indoors. With restaurants and bars closing their doors, it’s never been a better time to experiment with your pantry and home-cooked meals.

Feeling stumped in the kitchen? Here are a list of food movies that will inspire your quarantine cooking.

"Sideways" (2004): Sure, it's not all about food, but nothing like spending some time with Miles and Jack to help pass the time..And yes, you can have some ******* merlot while you watch it!

“Chef” (2014): This Jon Favreau film follows a chef who opens a food truck “El Jefe” in Miami after his restaurant in Los Angeles fails. With limited space and ingredients, they cook up delicious dishes like berries & cream and mojo pork cubanos.

“Babette’s Feast” (1987): The whole movie is a build up to a French refugee’s “sinfully decadent” feast as a cook for a religious Danish family.

“Like Water for Chocolate” (1992): In this romantic and mouth-watering film, a forbidden love affair in Mexico inspires a woman to channel her passion for cooking.

“Soul Food” (1997): Vivica A. Fox and Vanessa L. Williams star in this family drama about a tight family that loves each other as much as they love cooking on Sunday.

“Burnt” (2015): Bradley Cooper stars as a troubled chef seeking redemption at a fine-dining restaurant.

“Big Night” (1996): Marc Anthony, Tony Shalhoub and Minnie Driver star in this carbo-loaded film about a failing Italian restaurant that turns their luck around in a single night.

“Ratatouille” (2007): Disney-Pixar’s hit animated film follows a rat who can cook helping a young chef out undercover at a fancy French restaurant.

“Julie & Julia” (2009): Amy Adams plays a blogger who tries to replicate the recipes of Meryl Stree’s Julia Child.

“The Ramen Girl” (2009): The late Brittany Murphy plays an American girl who ships off to Japan to learn how to cook noodles.