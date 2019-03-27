FIRST LOOK: Glenn's Review of Dumbo

I took my family to the sneak screening of Dumbo last night. We have been eagerly anticipating the movie, because the trailer reminded us of the same cinematography found in "The Greatest Showman", and we thoroughly loved THAT movie. This movie is not like that one.

That's not to say that it's not a thoroughly entertaining movie. It's BASED on the 1941 Disney classic that most of us have seen, but the adaptation has many new elements and surprises.

Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, Alan Arkin, and Michael Keaton are the notable actors. I spent a lot of time observing my kids who are 10, 7, and 4 and their reactions to the movie. Cooper, my 7 year old, was highly emotional as there are many frightening scenes, but also many beautiful ones, as well. My daughter Madelyn, the 10 year old, cried in a few places, and my 4 year old Carter couldn't understand why everyone was crying and chose to laugh instead, which really killed the mood of the theater.

I can tell you it is visually stunning. The CGI Dumbo is incredible. A few times I was asked if the elephant was real. The backdrop for the circus scenes and Nightmare island will have you wondering how they created such a lush land. Despite the incredible detail, I saw a lot of younger kids moving around in their seats because they were either bored or scared by the obvious dark nature of the movie. Speaking of the dark nature of the movie, it has been reimagined and directed by Tim Burton, so the look of the film makes sense. Film critics have not been kind to the movie, but for those of us who don't use big words, it was great. My whole family thoroughly enjoyed it and you will too. Cooper said it was the best movie he's ever seen, and looked liked me watching Titanic for the first time. Take caution with young kids, or those that are easily scared, as there are many scenes that they will find disturbing, but all in all, it's another winner from Disney!