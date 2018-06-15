Father's Day Food Freebies!

Father’s Day is Sunday and your dad doesn't want you spending a lot of money on him.  So, why not take advanrtage of these deals?

Eat’N Park Restaurants: All dads get a free Smiley Cookie on Father’s Day

First Watch restaurants: Dad gets a free small bag of coffee with his meal.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Dads eat for free

Benihana - Buy a $50 gift card by June 17 and get a bonus $10 gift card.

Bonefish Grill - Same deal here, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card.

Firehouse Subs - Use this coupon to treat Dad to a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips, and drink.

Free Beer (Almost) Anywhere - Ibotta rewards app users can score a credit for $5 to purchase a beer.

Olive Garden - Buy a $50 gift card by June 24 and get a bonus $10 gift card to use in July.

Pilot Flying J - Free coffee of any size for Dad, all weekend long from Friday, June 15th to Sunday, June 17th with an offer on the MyPilot app.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse - Bring Dad in for dinner at any location and he’ll be treated to a bonus $25 gift card for a future visit.
 

