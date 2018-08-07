LIST* The Fastest Growing Chain Restaurants

I drove past the new Raising Canes in Strongsville today..Or should I say, I inched past it at a snails pace. Whatever they are doing there, people sure do seem fascinated with the fingers of chicken they have.

So many restaurants have come to northeast Ohio that are on this list. How many have you tried?

Top Ten Fastest Growing Chain Restaurants

MOD Pizza

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

Shake Shack

First Watch

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Black Bear Diner

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers