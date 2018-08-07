*LIST* The Fastest Growing Chain Restaurants
August 7, 2018
I drove past the new Raising Canes in Strongsville today..Or should I say, I inched past it at a snails pace. Whatever they are doing there, people sure do seem fascinated with the fingers of chicken they have.
So many restaurants have come to northeast Ohio that are on this list. How many have you tried?
Top Ten Fastest Growing Chain Restaurants
MOD Pizza
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Shake Shack
First Watch
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Black Bear Diner
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers