Eating Breakfast May Be Making You Fat

What's healthy, what's not? The latest research says that breakfast may not be good for you after all.



We've all been told how important breakfast is to start your day. Turns out breakfast may NOT be the most important meal of the day especially if you are attempting to lose weight.

According to a new study, there’s no evidence to support the idea that eating breakfast helps you lose weight or that skipping breakfast leads to weight gain. Researchers found that daily calorie intake was higher in people eating breakfast while skipping breakfast does not cause greater appetite later in the day.

They believe that people allow themselves more leeway with their diet because breakfast is widely considered an important meal so they have no problem adding those calories to their diets. However, the researchers don't want to discourage people from eating breakfast and say that people should just monitor their calorie intake if they do skip it.

Bottom line: Burn more calories than you take in to lose weight. Burn an extra 500-1000 calories per day to lose 1 pound per week, it's not rocket science!