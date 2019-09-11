Easy Things You Can Do To Brighten Someone's Day

September 11, 2019
Glenn Anderson
It doesn’t take much to brighten someone’s day, and let’s face it, we all need a little of that now and again.  Especially on a day like today, where people are struggling with their emotions.  

Here are some suggestions on how you can bring a little happy to someone you may not even know: 

Simply say hi to someone.  So often our heads are buried in our phones. 

Buy a friend a gift card and send to them in the mail for no reason

Send your mom or dad a thank you note for something they recently did for you

I knew a lady who wrote her husband love notes on the banana in his lunch everyday.  Do that

Let someone who seems to be in a rush cut in front of you in a line.

Send a text to a loved one just telling them how much you appreciate them

Thank the person who let you into traffic or theior lane.  Always

Give someone — even a stranger — a genuine compliment, either IRL or online.

Give your seat on public transportation up to someone who needs it more than you.

If you notice someone staring at their phone who seems confused about where they're going, ask them if they need help.

Tip your favorite barista a little extra, just because.

Leave a thoughtful note for someone at home.

Hold the door open for the person behind you. 

