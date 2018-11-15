Dunkin's New Holiday Menu Is Almost Here!

In case you didn’t notice, the holiday season is here. Star 102 is now Cleveland's official Christmas music station and everyone is getting in the spirit, including Dunkin. Dunkin’s 2018 holiday menu hits stores this Monday (November 19th) and it looks pretty incredible. Here’s what you can look forward to.

Hershey’s Kisses Donut - This vanilla frosted donut is topped with mini Hershey’s Kisses, and pretty much steals the show

The Dear Santa Donut - Dunkin created this goody to look like Santa's gut. It’s a red frosted donut with chocolate icing around the middle where Santa’s belt and buttons would be, plus there’s a powdered Munchkin donut hole right in the center, so it’s really two donuts in one.

Plus, it's not just donuts that get the festive treatment:

The Holiday Spice Bacon Sandwich - This is a new savory option, but it’s still sweet with its double portion of cinnamon and brown sugar bacon, along with egg and cheese, stacked in a warm croissant. Sounds good, and if you go to the Strongsville location, there's a Planet Fitness about 2 minutes away.

Cinnamon Sticky Bun coffee and lattes - You’ll need something to replace your PSL's, and this cinnamon roll-flavor is here for it. Dunkin is also adding winter white chocolate coffees and lattes, if that’s more your style.