Disney Has a FREE Hotline To Help Your Kids Fall Asleep!

August 9, 2018
Glenn Anderson

My kids dont go to bed when we put them to bed.  Do you have the same problem?  Well, leave it to Disney to come to the rescue!

Disney’s Sleep Shop is offering a sleep hotline where parents can dial up their kiddo’s most loved Disney character and they can do the dirty work for you.

Just call 877-7-MICKEY and follow the prompts so your sleep-fighting child can pick the character they want to hear from. Or if you’re too impatient for the 30-second recording to read off the options, here’s a cheat sheet: Press 1 for Mickey, 2 for Minnie, 3 for Donald, 4 for Daisy, or 5 for Goofy. You can press those numbers as soon as the recording starts and get to bedtime business right away.

The hotline is here to celebrate the company’s new sleepwear line, but it’s a cute way for your kid to hear their Disney buddy tell them night-night. Each call gets you one character, but if you’re desperate - and we’ve all been there - let your kid keep calling to hear them all.

But here’s the important thing, the toll-free number is only available through August 31st. 

