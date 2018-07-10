Glenn's Summer Daycation Idea #1

Summertime in Cleveland! Nothing better, right? Except I'm 45 years old and there is so much I have yet to discover in our fine state. Take for example today. I took my daughter kayaking in the Hinckley Reservation for the first time ever. It was so amazing to be one with nature and it was only $20 bucks for the whole hour. They have row boats, kayaks, pontoons and more. Get more details HERE

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Next, we went to Whipps Ledges. I have never been and neither has my daughter. We loved exploring all the incredible rock formations and this is an incredible hike if you've never gone. Get more info HERE

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Finally, we headed off to Peninsula and had lunch at the famous Fisher's Cafe and Pub. So much fun and the menu is incredible.

If you're looking for a fun day with your family, discover all the amazing places in our great state. Good luck and enjoy your summer!