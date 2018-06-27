The Day I Met Joe Jackson, By Glenn Anderson

I am a huge fan of Michael Jackson. His music is timeless and conveys every emotion in my eyes. So, when I had the opportunity to meet his dad exactly one year after Michael's death, it was met with mixed emotions.

I read all the stories that you have..The stories of abuse, what a strict person he was in the Jackson clan. The biographies that Michael and LaToya wrote detailing some of the abuse was horrifying. I didn't know what to expect. I was working morning radio on June 25th, 2010 and we got word at the last minute that he wanted to come in and talk about his son's death. I immediately got goosebumps, not from nerves because I was gonna meet the king of pop's dad, but because I was anxious to see this man first hand.

He came to the station about 7:30 in the morning with a huge entourage, and right next to him was this young man. He kept introducing us all to this man that nobody knew and kind of shying away from us shaking his hand. He was polite, he posed for the picture you see above, but he didn't want the focus on him.

During the interview with him, he touched on Michael's death, that he was sad, that the music world will never be the same, but I felt the answers were all very stock. Joe seemed very interested in getting us all to know this young man who happened to be on Joe's record label. We had to play his song on the air to get the interview. When everything was through, Joe shook everyone's hand, seemed genuinely touched by all the attention, but you could tell he was in promotion mode.

That's what Joe did best, he wanted the best for his family and stopped at nothing to get them all out of Gary, Indiana and onto the world stage. Michael later wrote that he knew Joe demonstrated a type of love towards him, it just wasn't the love he needed or appreciated until later in life. I am glad I had the chance to meet someone related to the king of pop music, but will always regret never seeing Michael in concert.