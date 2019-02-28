Crocker Park To Get a Hot Chicken Takeover!

February 28, 2019
Glenn Anderson

Ever try Nashville Hot Chicken?  I did for the first time a few years ago, and I have never been the same. 

And guess what? Hot Chicken Takeover is coming to the Cleveland area.

It's gonna be located at Crocker Park right next to H&M and it's opening this summer

The place is known for their Nashville-style hot chicken, sides and free iced tea.  They're also gonna be known for their frequenting customer, Glenn 

There are currently three Columbus-based locations.and if you're interested in working there or getting more info, clink on the link HERE

 

Tags: 
hot chicken takeover
nashville hot chicken in cleveland
crocker park

