Company Thinks $13 Cereal Boxes Will Get Us To Eat More

February 24, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Cereal sales are down and the breakfast staple is just one of the things millennials get blamed for killing. But General Mills has a new plan to revive sales and bring the classic breakfast food back and it involves a $13 box of cereal. Yes, you heard that right – THIRTEEN DOLLARS – and it ain’t a “family size” box either.

The Morning Summit cereal actually came out in late 2019 and lists almonds as the first ingredient to get the health-conscious types interested. It also contains cereal flakes, dried cherries, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds, and it sounds pretty tasty, if you can get past that price.

The idea is to make it appealing to the folks who may have swapped their morning bowl of cereal for a more protein-packed breakfast option. The simple and “clean” ingredients and less added sugars may do the trick, if anyone can afford to add it to their cart.

