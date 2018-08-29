Rainy Day Things to Do In Cleveland With Your Kids

August 29, 2018
Glenn Anderson

The next few days are gonna be kinda rainy in Cleveland.  Here are some ideas to do with your kids if they haven't gone back to school yet to avoid "I'm Bored" syndrome.

1. The Jump Yard- By and far one of my favorite places to go.  It accomplishes 2 tasks; The kids have fun, and it makes them go to bed earlier at night.  This is a must-try.

2. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium-We are so lucky to have our own aquarium.  It has been redesigned since opening and a ton of new things have been added.  Try this and then head to:

3. Sweet Moses Soda Fountain and Treat Shop-This is the perfect end to your aquarium adventure.  It's old-school, it's creamy, and you'll score brownie points if you or the kids get the brownie sundae.  See what I did there?

4. The Lake Erie Nature and Science Center-When it's too much to get to the zoo, you go here.  They have many cool animals and a planetarium which is the coolest and reminds me of my days with Mr. Linderman at Midpark High School. 

5. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad-This is so much fun if you've never done it.  All kids love trains, and you couple that with a stop off in Peninsula for lunch and you could literally spend the entire day doing this.

6. Brook Park Skateland -This is wonderful 1980's fun. I used to skate semi-professionally as a kid and I used to train here often in my pink jumpsuit.  Take the kids here for an old fashioned afternoon of skating and hot dogs and nachos from the concession.  If the Q Bert machine is still there, do that, too. 

Tags: 
rainy days in cleveland
what to do with the kids when it rains
rainy day activities in cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
JD Rudd From Channel 5 Gives Us The Labor Day Weekend Forecast! WDOKFM: On-Demand
12 Year Old Eleanor Calls In About The Red Tulip Project WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes