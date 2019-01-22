From Chicken And Waffles To Peeps, Check Out These New Cereals!

If you're like me and your kids get bored with the 27 (real number) of cereal boxes half-eaten in the pantry, here's something that should hopefully excite them. Look for them on store shelves soon!

Reese’s Puffs Hearts Cereal - Mornings have been better for years thanks to Reese’s Puffs, but now they’re back with festive heart-shaped cereal, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The peanut butter goodness should make their way to grocery stores in ohio soon.

Peeps Cereal - The iconic Easter candy has made its way to mornings, first in the form of coffee creamer, and now in a cereal from Kellogg’s. The limited-edition breakfast treat combines white marshmallows with pink, blue, and yellow cereal Os and it’s available at Target.

Chicken and Waffles Cereal - Post’s new addition is a mix of crunchy chicken and waffle pieces, well, there aren’t any real chicken pieces in there, but the cereal does look very realistic. The back of the box describes it as “Sweet and Savory unite in a flavor intense cereal that combines chicken & waffles flavored goodness for a unique breakfast experience.” This one’s made in Canada and was first spotted in Toronto, but word is it WILL be coming to the U.S. on March 7th, which is National Cereal Day, so mark your calendars.

