Chick-Fil-A is Testing Mac and Cheese!

I sure love Chick-fil-A, they're always so friendly there. Did you know they've been testing out macaroni and cheese as a side at a few locations across the country? They already make fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea, so mac and cheese seems like a natural fit, but it hasn’t made its way to menus all over the U.S. just yet.

Want to get your hands on some of that mac and cheese while it’s still in the testing phase? Here’s where they’re serving it up for now:

Baltimore, Maryland

Greensboro, North Carolina

Houston, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix, Arizona

San Antonio, Texas

The company says these limited-time tests will determine if the cheesy pasta will hit menus nationwide in the future. As if we need another reason to go there!