Chick-Fil-A is Testing Mac and Cheese!
October 25, 2018
I sure love Chick-fil-A, they're always so friendly there. Did you know they've been testing out macaroni and cheese as a side at a few locations across the country? They already make fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea, so mac and cheese seems like a natural fit, but it hasn’t made its way to menus all over the U.S. just yet.
Want to get your hands on some of that mac and cheese while it’s still in the testing phase? Here’s where they’re serving it up for now:
Baltimore, Maryland
Greensboro, North Carolina
Houston, Texas
Nashville, Tennessee
Phoenix, Arizona
San Antonio, Texas
The company says these limited-time tests will determine if the cheesy pasta will hit menus nationwide in the future. As if we need another reason to go there!