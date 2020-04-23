Chick-fil-A Sells Containers Of Sauce At Drive-Thrus

Lots of people can’t get enough of the Chick-fil-A sauces, and now the chicken chain is making it easier to stock up.

When Chick-fil-A sauce hit grocery store shelves in Florida, it was a hit. So now, they’re going to be selling containers of it at the restaurants, too.

You’ll be able to buy eight-ounces of Classic Chick-fil-A sauce, Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Polynesian Sauce, and Barbeque Sauce at their drive-thrus, and order via their mobile app.

The containers sell for $2.80 each, so you can load up on your favorites and never run out again.