Chick-fil-A Sells Containers Of Sauce At Drive-Thrus

Never run out again!

April 23, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Categories: 
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows

Lots of people can’t get enough of the Chick-fil-A sauces, and now the chicken chain is making it easier to stock up.

When Chick-fil-A sauce hit grocery store shelves in Florida, it was a hit. So now, they’re going to be selling containers of it at the restaurants, too.

You’ll be able to buy eight-ounces of Classic Chick-fil-A sauce, Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Polynesian Sauce, and Barbeque Sauce at their drive-thrus, and order via their mobile app.

The containers sell for $2.80 each, so you can load up on your favorites and never run out again.

 

Tags: 
chick-fil-a
sauce
garden ranch
honey mustard
polynesian
local
cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson About The COVID-19 Situation WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen's Nail Technican Rachel Gives Us Quarantine Nail Advice WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes