Check Out All The Fall Desserts At Trader Joe's

September 26, 2018
Glenn Anderson
Categories: 
Fall

I'm a huge Trader Joe's fan.  I love going there every week.  What can you get there for fall?  Well, I'm glad you asked!

 

Pumpkin Chai Spice Loaf - It’s got cream cheese frosting, I'll stop right there

Apple Caramel Slab Pie - Made with “rich caramel” and baked in a “golden flaky crust,” Not sure if it's keto friendly, but who cares?

Pumpkin & Sweet Cream Cheese Muffin Topped With Walnut Praline - you can find a cream cheese center in here, so game over

Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies - Named after my daughter sort-of?  I'm in

Carrot Cake Spread - The fall Speculoos special? Try it on toast or by the spoonful, we won’t judge.

Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit - Finally, something to keep the kids busy for about 5 minutes

Chocolate Salted Caramel Mug Mix - Microwaveable bliss for one.

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies - For dunking in your PSL, of course.

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s - These cult-favorite pumpkin cookies have a pumpkin cream filling.

Organic Frosted Toaster Pastries, Hot Cocoa Flavor - Trader Joe’s take on a Pop-Tart is organic and tastes like hot chocolate … what’s not to love?


 

Tags: 
Trader Joes
fall desserts
what's new at trader joe's