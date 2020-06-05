Changes We'll See in Chick fil-A Dining Rooms

June 5, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Coronavirus Cleveland
Features
Glenn Anderson
Chick-fil-A is the latest restaurant to share what things will be like when they reopen their dining rooms to customers. The chain has described the changes customers will see with their new “Safe Service” standards and here’s what we can expect:

Team members will be required to have a temperature check and health assessment at the start of their shifts.

Employees will be required to wear facial coverings.

They’ll also have to wash their hands every 30 minutes and after touching money.

Dining rooms will feature social distancing reminders and employees may be at entrances to take orders and encourage people to stay spaced far enough apart.

Mobile payments are encouraged, but if you’re paying by card, you’ll have to swipe it yourself.

Drive-thru, delivery, and curbside pick up orders will be delivered by contactless methods.

Dine-in meals will be served in to-go bags.

Self-serve stations for drinks and condiments will not be open and drink refills will be temporarily suspended.

Employees will clean and disinfect high-touch equipment and surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms, lobbies, and dining rooms every 30 minutes. This includes tablets, credit card readers, trays, point-of-sale systems, plexiglass barriers, door handles and tables.

Many tables will be closed to help maintain social distance and some locations will offer outdoor seating, too.

Want to know more? Check out Chick-fil-A’s 20-page reopening guide to get all the details.

chick fil a
reopening guide
dining rooms
covid 19

