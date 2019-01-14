Cedar Point Demolition Soon Under Way

Cedar Point is removing a couple of its oldest structures, and it has me reminiscing about the demise of Avalanche Run and Demon Drop.

The buildings that are coming down are employee dormitories that sit near the park's marina.

They have been housing employees for decades, but the buildings actually date to the early 1900s. The spot was first home to a hotel built in 1901. By 1915, the buildings were renovated and reopened as Cedars Hotel.

The Cedars Hotel had its own cafeteria, cigar stand and gift shops.

There is no info on what Cedar Point has planned for the cleared area.