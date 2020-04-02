Burger King France Gives Recipe for Whoppers at Home!
April 2, 2020
Burger King France is “spilling its royal secrets” for how to recreate that Whopper taste from your own kitchen.
I gotta be honest, there is not much news here.
The chain tweeted that the “Quarantine Whopper” can be made at home using just eight store-bought ingredients in this order: top bun, onion, pickles, ketchup, beef patty, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, followed by the bottom bun.
The at-home version probably won’t come with BK’s signature flame-grilled flavor, but with all Burger King locations in France closed during the coronavirus outbreak, the tweet’s a hit. People have been posting photos of their own homemade “Whoppers” and some of them actually look pretty good.
Parce qu'il n'y a pas que le Whopper®. pic.twitter.com/qvF1fx2cGY— Burger King France (@BurgerKingFR) April 1, 2020