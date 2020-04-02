Burger King France Gives Recipe for Whoppers at Home!

April 2, 2020
Glenn Anderson
Photo by Getty Images-Free IStock

Burger King France is “spilling its royal secrets” for how to recreate that Whopper taste from your own kitchen.

I gotta be honest, there is not much news here. 

The chain tweeted that the “Quarantine Whopper” can be made at home using just eight store-bought ingredients in this order: top bun, onion, pickles, ketchup, beef patty, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, followed by the bottom bun.

The at-home version probably won’t come with BK’s signature flame-grilled flavor, but with all Burger King locations in France closed during the coronavirus outbreak, the tweet’s a hit. People have been posting photos of their own homemade “Whoppers” and some of them actually look pretty good.

Burger King
Whopper
recipe
quarantine food

