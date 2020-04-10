Glenn Says Build a Shoe Rack While You're Quarantined At Home!

As we quarantine in our homes, we are all looking for simple home projects to do. This can be done in an afternoon and really helps if you're trying to organize. Have fun!

We had a large plastic bin in our garage that housed the family's shoes. Every time someone needed cleats, the bin was emptied on the garage floor and the frantic search-before-soccer practice would commence. Not any more. I built this sturdy shoe rack that will house all your summer shoes, cleats, and winter boots. Here is what you'll need:

(9) 1x12 boards 6 feet in length

(100) pocket hole screws (just buy the box, they're like 5 bucks)

(1) pocket hole jig

a drill, pencil, miter saw, tape measure, speed square, and clamp

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

1. Start by cutting two side boards to 58 1/4"

2. Cut your shelves (the remaining 7 boards) to 56' in length

3. Insert 3 kreg jigs into each side of your shelf like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

4. Align your bottom shelf with the 2 sides and square it up with your speed square. Then, insert the 6 pocket screws required for the bottom shelf. Make sure you have a flat surface to work on and lay the shelving unit flat.

5. I made the first shelf 18' up to allow for boots and bigger items. After attaching the first shelf, I decided to angle the remaining shelves ever so slightly forward so you could see the shoes easier. Each shelf is 7 inches above the last one in the front, and 9 inches above the last one in the back to create the slope. Pretty soon, your shelving unit will look like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

6. Attach the top shelf at a 90 degree angle and use your level so everything lines up. Then, add way too many shoes and pretty soon it'll look like this:

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

And that's all there is to it! I got this project done in a few hours and now the kid's shoes are organized . Good luck with your project and let me know if I can be of any help-Glenn :)