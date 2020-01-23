Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Free Food For Big Game

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free food, but only if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. The chain is offering free wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada if the big game on February 2nd goes into overtime. It’s the same deal they teased last year, but no overtime meant no free wings.

If this year’s Super Bowl does go into overtime, each fan can come in to collect one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized wings between 4pm and 7pm on Monday, February 17th.

Buffalo Wild Wings says the chances of the game going into OT are “far from a longshot” and cites stats from the Las Vegas oddsmakers at BetMGM, who peg the likelihood of overtime at about 10%.

So you're saying we got a chance!