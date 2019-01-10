Brook Park Deli Makes Yelp's List of 100 Best Places To Eat In the United States

A Brook Park deli in my old hometown has made Yelp's Top 100 list of best places to eat in the entire country!

Express Deli and Beverage...Perhaps you've heard of it. It sits in a very assuming "shopping strip" at 5185 Smith Rd, right near the Brookpark Rd intersection.

The deli is a family affair! The Aboukhaled family is originally from Lebanon and focus on customer service just as much as they do on food. It's so obvious when you walk in the door, because they make you feel like family. If you've never been there either, they will make you a sample tray of all the delicious sandwiches you might be interested in.

Express Deli and Beverage specializes in wraps made in fresh pitas and their best seller is the Reuben wrap.

Check out the article HERE