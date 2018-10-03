The Best New Menu Items At Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

Wait to you see what some of your favorite restaurants have added to their menu!

Olive Garden’s Loaded Pasta Chips - They lightly fry pasta dough and make Italian nachos with it. What’s not to love about meat sauce, three Italian cheeses, Alfredo sauce and hot peppers?

Chili’s Queso Burger - This take on the classic burger comes with white queso, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo.

Bonefish Grill’s Lobster Fritters - A mix of sweet corn and lobster is deep-fried and served with honey Sriracha sauce for this tasty appetizer.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Maple Brussels Sprouts with Bacon - The sweet and savory side dish is hitting menus this fall.

California Pizza Kitchen’s Cauliflower Crust Pizza - CPK was the first national chain to introduce the lower-carb pie and it now comes in a seven-inch size for the kiddos.

KFC's Hot Honey Chicken - It’s the newest flavor from the Colonel, with the perfect mix of sweetness and heat.