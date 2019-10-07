This Bar is charging by the hour, not by the drink!

So, there's a bar is St. Louis that has come up with an entirely new concept. It plans on charging patrons by the hour and not by the drink.

Those that enter the doors can sign in for bar time using their cellphone. The cost is $10 an hour for premium drinks and $20 for top-shelf ones. You can stay as long as you like.

One of the owners of the bar got the idea when he was running for local office. He would often hold fundraising events and charge admission to have an open bar. It was a profitable business model.

A few safety measures have been installed as well so patrons aren't over-served. A bar app keeps tabs on patrons’ intake and the system scans a driver's license for height and weight to develop a number of drinks an hour to keep the patron within legal limits.

