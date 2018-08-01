Try Glenn's Bacon Wrapped Apple Pie Pork Tenderloin

I saw a video talking about bacon wrapped apple pie pork tenderoin and I decided I had to have this in my life.

The concept is simple, slice open a pork tenderloin, stuff it with apple pie filling and wrap it in bacon. The original recipe I saw had flaws in it, so here's what I did to make this oh so great meal for my family who begged for 2nds and 3rds.

Bacon Wrapped Apple Pie Pork Tenderloin (Feeds 4)

1 average sized pork tenderloin (about 1.5 lbs)

brown sugar

dry mustard

garlic powder

onion powder

thick cut hickory smoked bacon

1 can of apple pie filling

Combine dry ingredients and apply liberally over the entire pork loin, then slice about halfway through the pork loin length-wise and add pie filling like this!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Then, wrap the bacon all the way around and secure with toothpicks

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson Entercom Radio

Sprinkle more of the dry rub all over everything. Grill at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes turning a few times, making sure you don't disrupt the apple pie filling too much. It's ok if some of it oozes out, since it will carmelize and be even better!

Check for a temp of 145 degrees, let it sit for 10 minutes before cutting.

Enjoy!!