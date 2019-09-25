Americans Have A Favorite Room For A Surprising Reason

A new poll by Ally Home finds that 88% of Americans 18 and older have a favorite room in the house, but it’s not because it’s comfy or super functional.

It's because their favorite room is the place where they can go to hide from their kids/spouse/partner.

So, which room in the house is everyone’s favorite? Well, the master bedroom is tops with a lot of people, with 74% of Baby Boomers, 77% of Gen Xers and 70% of Millennials picking it as their favorite. As for the main reasons the master bedroom is their fave:

74% say it's where they go to unwind and de-stress by themselves

35% say it's where they can put all their favorite things

32% say it's where they can enjoy their hobbies/passions

Another favorite room for people is the family room, a top choice for 35 % of Baby Boomers, 32% of Gen X and 26% of Millennials. As for why it’s a favorite:

53% say it's where they go to be entertained

53% say it's where their family gathers for quality time together

50% say it's where they go to unwind and de-stress by themselves

So, what's your favorite room?