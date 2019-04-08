Here's What You Missed On American Idol Last Night

It was all-star duets on “American Idol.” last night and the top 20 contestants performed with their real-life idols. If it's on your DVR and you won't have time to watch it, here's what happened:

Jason Mraz & Walker Burroughs– “Have it All”

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo & Kate Barnette– “Heartbreaker”

Brett Young & Riley Thompson– “Like I Love You”

Shaggy & Uché– “I Need Your Love”

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo & Madison Vandbenburg– “We Belong”

Elle King & Shawn Robinson– “Proud Mary”

Jason Mraz & Ashley Hess– “I’m Yours”

Shaggy & Bumbly– “Angel”

Brett Young & Laci Kaye Booth– “Mercy”

Elle King & Laine Hardy– “The Wait”

When it was all said and done, Laci, Ashley, Walker, Madison, Uché, Riley, and Laine made it through. Unfortunately, it was the end of the line for Shawn, Bubly, and Kate.

The second half of the top 20 performs tonight on “American Idol.”