All The "Game of Thrones" Items You Can Eat and Drink Now

Are you a big fan of Game of Thrones? Trying to find all the show-related items you can eat and drink? Here's a list to get you going:

Johnnie Walker Whisky - They created a White Walker scotch with single malts from Scotland and there’s a whole “Game of Thrones” Single Malt Whisky Collection that features eight bottles inspired by the houses.

“Game of Thrones” Oreos - The classic chocolate cookie with white cream comes in four different designs inspired by the show.

‘Kill List’ Mountain Dew - The soda traded in its famous green can for a brandless and faceless can that’s stark white when warm, but when it gets cold, Arya’s iconic kill list appears.

Wine - The characters on the show love their wine, and now fans can booze it up with a Bordeaux called The Imp’s Delight, along with several other vinos.

A Giant Pretzel Throne - You can’t really eat this, but it’s worth mentioning Snyder’s of Hanover, the pretzel company, made its own version of the Iron Throne out of more than 1,000 pretzels.

The Mother of All Sauces - This Sunday, April 14th, for one day only, Buffalo Wild Wings will have special Dragon Fire Wings. The sauce is made with chili and ghost peppers, as well as ginger and soy sauce and the special wings are available in restaurant or for takeout.