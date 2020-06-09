Air Conditioner Broke? Glenn's $10 Instant Fix!

If you're like me, you're tired of calling places to come out and fix something you could probably fix yourself. Your air conditioning is one of those things. Sure, I don't know a whole lot, but I do know there's an easy fix to a lot of your problems..and it's called a capacitor.

This little metal thing is hugely responsible for making your air run. If you're noticing a humming noise, if you're noticing things just aren't kicking on, the capacitor may be the culprit.

The capacitor gives your blower motor the energy it needs to blow cold air. Think of it like a car battery that gives your car that boost it needs when you turn the key. Without it, nothing works right.

It is plainly visible when you remove the front of your unit in the basement. You remove it with one screw and you attach it with 2 wires. It takes about 90 seconds. You can order the part off of Amazon for about 10 dollars. Air conditioner companies will charge you upwards of a few hundred dollars to do it.

I fully support small business, and obviously there's a ton that requires professionals. If you have any of the above mentioned issues with your system, start with the capacitor and save yourself some money. Anything else, I recommend One Hour Heating and Cooling.

Good luck and stay cool-Glenn :)