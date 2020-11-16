Adventures in Winemaking With Glenn.. Episode 4

November 16, 2020
GLENN CHRISTMAS
Glenn Anderson
wine making

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Fall
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

Greetings friends!

So, I've bought the grapes, added yeast to ferment, got the specific gravity (which measures alcohol content) where it needs to be, and now, we're gonna oak the wine.  

Why oak?

Oak isn't just to make the wine taste like you're licking a tree.  Oak softens your tannins, offers a bit more complexity and pleasing mouth feel, and actually improves almost any wine.  You can add different types of oak to experience different flavors

American oak will give your wine an essence of coconut and/or vanilla

French oak will give you more caramels and earthy, smokey notes

Then, it depends on how much the chips are toasted.  Obviously, the more they are toasted,the smokier the result.  You can mix and match chips, put in more or less, it's completely up to you.

I took French oak and American oak, and soaked in a small amount of sanitizer and water before adding to my wines

glenn
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I added about 1 cup into each carboy.  I'm gonna let it age for a month, and then sample again to see if I need to add more.  This is where patience is key!

Thanks for checking out my blog.  If you have any specific questions, I'm here so please reach out!

Cheers!  Glenn :) 

 

Tags: 
Newsletter. glenn
Star 102
adventures in winemaking
adding oak
home winemaking

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes