Adventures in Winemaking With Glenn.. Episode 3

October 15, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Fall
Features
Glenn Anderson
Shows
Uncategorized

So, i'm about a month in to my winemaking adventure, and getting very close to bottling.  Today, I noticed that the specific gravity has gone down to about .994 which is where it needs to be to stop fermentation.  At .994, the yeast stops killing the sugar in the wine,and the amout of alcohol is calculated.  I use a hydrometer to measure the specific gravity

wine making
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

There are two additives that are used to stop the fermentation, they are Potassium Metabisulphite and Potassium Sorbate.  Add both separately, stir slowly, and then put your airlock back on.  

wine making
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

And that's about it for now.  I'm going to oak my wines very soon, and then they will have to age.  I'm so excited to share this journey with you all.  Have a great night, email me with any questions, and cheers! 

Tags: 
home winemaking
glenn
Star 102
cleveland
adventures in winemaking

Recent Podcast Audio
Why Did Sokolowski's Close, Andrew Zelman From Cleveland Scene Explains WDOKFM: On-Demand
Why Did Sokolowski's Close, Andrew Zelman From Cleveland Scene Explains WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About Wheter Or Not Schools Are Properly Handling COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jane Lynch Joins The Show To Talk About The Weakest Link Revival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes