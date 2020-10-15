Adventures in Winemaking With Glenn.. Episode 3

So, i'm about a month in to my winemaking adventure, and getting very close to bottling. Today, I noticed that the specific gravity has gone down to about .994 which is where it needs to be to stop fermentation. At .994, the yeast stops killing the sugar in the wine,and the amout of alcohol is calculated. I use a hydrometer to measure the specific gravity

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

There are two additives that are used to stop the fermentation, they are Potassium Metabisulphite and Potassium Sorbate. Add both separately, stir slowly, and then put your airlock back on.

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

And that's about it for now. I'm going to oak my wines very soon, and then they will have to age. I'm so excited to share this journey with you all. Have a great night, email me with any questions, and cheers!