Adventures in Winemaking With Glenn.. Episode 2

October 8, 2020
Glenn Anderson
glenn

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Hey guys,

Week 2 of my how to make wine blog.  If you've ever been interested, I'll show you how to do it, step by step.

If you read last week, you know my grapes have started to ferment, and so I did what's called racking, and moved them from the grape bucket into what's called a carboy.  I attached an airlock to the top to prevent oxidation, and now I've been waiting.  You want the specific gravity to be around .994 before you stop the fermentation, and as you can see, there is still plenty of fermentation going on

winery
Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

The carbon dioxide being released should start to slow in about a week or so, and then I will stop the wine yeast from fermenting the sugar with potassium sorbate.  

Make sure to check in next week, as we go on this winemaking journey together!  

