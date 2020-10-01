Adventures in Winemaking With Glenn.. Episode 1

Those of you that know me, know my wife and I are very into wine. Our kids have wine names, and I have wine tatttoos. Grapes are an ever evolving thing, and I feel it's a great metaphor to life. Ever changing, always different and unexpected. I have always wanted to learn the science of winemaking, and now with the pandemic, it has allowed me to start my education. I have a neighbor who has been making good wines for years, so he has been getting me started. It's a lot, but I feel I'm finally getting the hang of it. The first thing, is that you need to buy your supplies. Large spoons, a hydrometer to measure the specific gravity which determines your alcohol content, wine thiefs to sample the wine as it's aging, and various tubes to transfer the wine between fermenting vessels which is called "racking".

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

Next, you need to buy carboys. Carboy's are basically 6 gallon containers that the wine goes into after you rack it from the juice containers. You'll take the long tube that creates a siphon and attach it to both vessels. I sprinkled yeast into the juice container and had it sit for about a week until it had the correct specific gravity, then I transferred. Here, I'm transferring gewurztraminer grape juice

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

When all is transferred, it starts eliminating sediment, as the juice solids sink to the bottom. I attach what's called an airlock to the top of the carboy. This allows cabon dioxide to escape and prevents oxygen from oxidizing the wine. And now, I wait......

Photo by Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

I'll keep you informed of my journey as I go along. Next we're gonna age and then add oak to balance the tannins and round out the wine. Thanks for reading and cheers!