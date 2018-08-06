7 Ways To Stop a Cold In Its Tracks

Why is it August and I have 3 sick kids? You can't always prevent your kids from getting sick, but there are things you can do to stop a cold in its tracks!

1) Relieve your stress.

“When you’re under stress, your immune system ends up under-reacting to viral and bacterial infection. Researchers found that meditation reduced the incidence, duration, and severity of a cold by 35 to 60 percent.

2) Drink more and more water.

The more water you drink, the more your mucus can thin out and break up congestion. Getting enough fluids can also help prevent headache and fatigue. “Hydration helps keep your nasal passages moist, so they can actually get rid of little particles from bacteria. You're not supposed to drink wine because that will dehydrate you, but lets just drink 2 glasses of water for every glass of wine.

3) Gargle with salt water.

Gargling with salt water a few times a day during cold and flu season may help with swelling and loosening of your nose stuff. Mix and dissolve about one-half teaspoon of salt in warm water and gargle a few times a day.

4) Take a steamy shower.

The steam from a hot shower can moisten your throat and nasal passages as well as help loosen congestion.

5) Stop working out

OK, twist my arm. Regular exercise is best for warding off bugs, but once you’ve actually caught a cold, take a rest. Watch a Richard Simmons DVD if you're jonesing

6) Eat the right foods.

Having chicken soup when you’re sick can help cleat the nasal passages and congestion. I always drink dandelion tea, and I havent been sick in over a year, so take that for what it's worth.

7) Catch enough Z’s.

Getting enough sleep is critical to keeping your immune system strong, which you will need to fight germs and ward off a cold faster. A study found that people who slept less than 7 hours a night were three times more susceptible to colds than those who slept 8 or more hours per night.