Get Your Cedar Point Season Pass Now!

Saddle up with a pass like no other, a Cedar Point Platinum Season Pass. Start your adventure in spring with unlimited rides on the newest coaster - Steel Vengeance, cool off this summer at Cedar Point Shores Water Park, and finally, Face Your Fears at HalloWeekends this fall.

Indulge yourself with great perks like Early Entry, Free Parking, bring a friend discounts, exclusive ride nights, special savings at Cedar Point Resorts and much more!

This pass pays for itself in under three visits, making it the perfect pass to unlimited fun all season long! You can purchase today with easy monthly installment payments as low as 6 payments of $24!

Don't forget, you get a free season pass for children ages 3-5 if you register online by May 28th!

Get your Cedar Point Platinum Pass now for unlimited rides and fun at CedarPoint.com!