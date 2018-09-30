Get a First Look at Taron Egerton's Elton John from "Rocketman"

By: Brad Haynes

Rocketman won't be blasting off into theaters until the summer of 2019, but today gave us the first look at actor Taron Egerton's transformation into a 1970s Elton John.

.@TaronEgerton stars in #Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Experience it in theatres Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/fwMMoGxSnb — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) September 28, 2018

Egerton has said that the film will not be your typical biopic. Speaking with Collider, he said, “Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments." He added, "He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.”

Elton John appeared onscreen with Egerton in 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The first trailer for the film is slated to be released next week.

Initial prospects to play Elton John before Egerton was cast included Justin Timberlake and Tom Hardy.