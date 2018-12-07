Gerald "Jerry" Hazzard: Rainbow Stories 2018
December 7, 2018
FACTS:
- Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation
- Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized
- At birth Gerald was 2 lb. 8 oz., dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay
- Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released
- Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days
- Was in critical condition for two months
- Mom and Dad were able to stay in the hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow
NOW:
- Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity (thanks to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital).
- Loves Soccer , Karate, & Soccer
- Wants to be a football player/coach when he grows up
- Favorite quote: Titans Go! (teen titans go)
- Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son
