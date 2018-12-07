Gerald "Jerry" Hazzard: Rainbow Stories 2018

December 7, 2018

FACTS:

  • Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation
  • Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized
  • At birth Gerald was 2 lb. 8 oz., dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay
  • Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released
  • Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days
  • Was in critical condition for two months
  • Mom and Dad were able to stay in the hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow

NOW:

  • Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity (thanks to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital).
  • Loves Soccer , Karate, & Soccer
  • Wants to be a football player/coach when he grows up
  • Favorite quote: Titans Go!  (teen titans go)
  • Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son

Rainbow Stories 2018

