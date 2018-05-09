Funny Things Moms Say

In honor of Mother's Day, someone on Twitter started the hashtag #FunnyThingsMomSay to see what dorky things stood out to us from our childhood. Man, they are funny. Here are some of our favorites!

#FunnyThingsMomsSay I was only resting my eyes. pic.twitter.com/W6AXnJFiLz — An American Prayer ---- (@4horsemenapoca) May 9, 2018

Mummy’s just having her grape juice like you are.. #FunnyThingsMomsSay pic.twitter.com/cMxMuOoghQ — BrainyJayney (@BrainyJayney) May 9, 2018

I brought you into this world and I can take you out.#FunnyThingsMomsSay — Sharley (@MermaidOnTV) May 9, 2018

#FunnyThingsMomsSay



Start dating someone new: "Oh I like him. He seems really nice!"



After break-up: "I never liked them at all!!" — Erin Bode (@ErinBode) May 9, 2018