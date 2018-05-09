Funny Things Moms Say
In honor of Mother's Day, someone on Twitter started the hashtag #FunnyThingsMomSay to see what dorky things stood out to us from our childhood. Man, they are funny. Here are some of our favorites!
#FunnyThingsMomsSay I was only resting my eyes. pic.twitter.com/W6AXnJFiLz— An American Prayer ---- (@4horsemenapoca) May 9, 2018
#FunnyThingsMomsSay my mom with great advice. pic.twitter.com/P6nTK4882l— erin alyce (@herooine) May 9, 2018
Mummy’s just having her grape juice like you are.. #FunnyThingsMomsSay pic.twitter.com/cMxMuOoghQ— BrainyJayney (@BrainyJayney) May 9, 2018
I brought you into this world and I can take you out.#FunnyThingsMomsSay— Sharley (@MermaidOnTV) May 9, 2018
#FunnyThingsMomsSay— Erin Bode (@ErinBode) May 9, 2018
Start dating someone new: "Oh I like him. He seems really nice!"
After break-up: "I never liked them at all!!"
“I’m not making a Facebook account. I don’t trust having my information online.” Damn, she called that one. #FunnyThingsMomsSay— Jacqui --Is it wine o’clock?-- (@heyjacqui_) May 9, 2018
Prounouncing Chipotle like Chipowtill#FunnyThingsMomsSay— Writerlike-- (@writerlike1) May 9, 2018