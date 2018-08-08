LOL! Here Are The Funniest Misheard Song Lyrics
Manfred Mann - Blinded By The Light
Real lyrics: Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night
Misheard lyrics: Wrapped up like a douche, another odor in the night
Elton John - Tiny Dancer
Real lyrics: Hold me closer, tiny dancer.
Misheard lyrics: Hold me closer, Tony Danza.
The Eagles - Hotel California
Real lyrics: What a nice surprise, bring your alibis.
Misheard lyrics: What a nice surprise when your rabbit dies
Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
Real lyrics: Excuse me while I kiss the sky.
Misheard lyrics: Excuse me while I kiss this guy.
Elton John - Bennie And The Jets
Real lyrics: She's got electric boots, a mohair suit!
Misheard lyrics: She's got electric boobs, a mohawk too!
Aerosmith - Dude Looks Like A Lady
Real lyrics: Dude looks like a lady!
Misheard lyrics: Do it like a lady!
Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
Real lyrics: Doesn't make a difference if we make it or not.
Misheard lyrics: Doesn't make a difference if we're naked or not.
Eddie Money - Two Tickets To Paradise
Real lyrics: I've got two tickets to paradise.
Misheard lyrics: I’ve got two chickens to paralyze.
Bryan Adams - Summer Of '69
Real lyrics: I got my first real six-string.
Misheard lyrics: I got my first real sex dream.
The Rolling Stones - Beast Of Burden
Real lyrics: I'll never be your beast of burden.
Misheard lyrics: I'll never leave your pizza burning.
Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall Pt II
Real lyrics: We don't need no education.
Misheard lyrics: We don't need no sex vacation.
The Beatles - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Real lyrics: The girl with kaleidoscope eyes
Misheard lyrics: The girl with colitis goes by
Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love
Real lyrics: Might as well face it, you're addicted to love.
Misheard lyrics: Might as well face it, you’re a dick with a glove.
Starship - We Built This City
Real lyrics: We built this city on rock and roll.
Misheard lyrics: We built this city on sausage rolls.
The Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
Real lyrics: Sweet dreams are made of these.
Misheard lyrics: Sweet dreams are made of cheese
Dobie Gray - Drift Away
Real lyrics: Gimme the beat boys and free my soul.
Misheard lyrics: Give me the Beach Boys to free my soul.
Foo Fighters - My Hero
Real lyrics: There goes my hero, he's ordinary.
Misheard lyrics: There goes my hero, he's old and hairy.
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
Real lyrics: Sometimes I feel like I don't have a partner.
Misheard lyrics: Sometimes I feel like I don't have a gardener.
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Real lyrics: Here are now, entertain us!
Misheard lyrics: Here we are now, in containers!
Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song
Real lyrics: Feelin' like a hand in rusted shame.
Misheard lyrics: Feelin' like a ham and mustard shake.
Pearl Jam - Even Flow
Real lyrics: Even flow, thoughts arrive like butterflies.
Misheard lyrics: Even though it's a lot like buttered rice.
Olivia Newton John & John Travolta - You're The One That I Want
Real lyrics: You're the one that I want.
Misheard lyrics: You're the wobbly one.
Cutting Crew - I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
Real lyrics: I just died in your arms tonight, it must have been something you said.
Misheard lyrics: I just died in your barn tonight, mustard no mayonnaise instead.