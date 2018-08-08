LOL! Here Are The Funniest Misheard Song Lyrics

Manfred Mann - Blinded By The Light

Real lyrics: Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night

Misheard lyrics: Wrapped up like a douche, another odor in the night

Elton John - Tiny Dancer

Real lyrics: Hold me closer, tiny dancer.

Misheard lyrics: Hold me closer, Tony Danza.

The Eagles - Hotel California

Real lyrics: What a nice surprise, bring your alibis.

Misheard lyrics: What a nice surprise when your rabbit dies

Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

Real lyrics: Excuse me while I kiss the sky.

Misheard lyrics: Excuse me while I kiss this guy.

Elton John - Bennie And The Jets

Real lyrics: She's got electric boots, a mohair suit!

Misheard lyrics: She's got electric boobs, a mohawk too!

Aerosmith - Dude Looks Like A Lady

Real lyrics: Dude looks like a lady!

Misheard lyrics: Do it like a lady!

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

Real lyrics: Doesn't make a difference if we make it or not.

Misheard lyrics: Doesn't make a difference if we're naked or not.

Eddie Money - Two Tickets To Paradise

Real lyrics: I've got two tickets to paradise.

Misheard lyrics: I’ve got two chickens to paralyze.

Bryan Adams - Summer Of '69

Real lyrics: I got my first real six-string.

Misheard lyrics: I got my first real sex dream.

The Rolling Stones - Beast Of Burden

Real lyrics: I'll never be your beast of burden.

Misheard lyrics: I'll never leave your pizza burning.

Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall Pt II

Real lyrics: We don't need no education.

Misheard lyrics: We don't need no sex vacation.

The Beatles - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Real lyrics: The girl with kaleidoscope eyes

Misheard lyrics: The girl with colitis goes by

Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love

Real lyrics: Might as well face it, you're addicted to love.

Misheard lyrics: Might as well face it, you’re a dick with a glove.

Starship - We Built This City

Real lyrics: We built this city on rock and roll.

Misheard lyrics: We built this city on sausage rolls.

The Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams

Real lyrics: Sweet dreams are made of these.

Misheard lyrics: Sweet dreams are made of cheese

Dobie Gray - Drift Away

Real lyrics: Gimme the beat boys and free my soul.

Misheard lyrics: Give me the Beach Boys to free my soul.

Foo Fighters - My Hero

Real lyrics: There goes my hero, he's ordinary.

Misheard lyrics: There goes my hero, he's old and hairy.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge

Real lyrics: Sometimes I feel like I don't have a partner.

Misheard lyrics: Sometimes I feel like I don't have a gardener.

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Real lyrics: Here are now, entertain us!

Misheard lyrics: Here we are now, in containers!

Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song

Real lyrics: Feelin' like a hand in rusted shame.

Misheard lyrics: Feelin' like a ham and mustard shake.

Pearl Jam - Even Flow

Real lyrics: Even flow, thoughts arrive like butterflies.

Misheard lyrics: Even though it's a lot like buttered rice.

Olivia Newton John & John Travolta - You're The One That I Want

Real lyrics: You're the one that I want.

Misheard lyrics: You're the wobbly one.

Cutting Crew - I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight

Real lyrics: I just died in your arms tonight, it must have been something you said.

Misheard lyrics: I just died in your barn tonight, mustard no mayonnaise instead.