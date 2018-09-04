Line-Up: 31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform

September 4, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Back in May, our friends at Freeform announced an upcoming month-long Halloween event and got us so totally excited for fall. Since they knew fans (like us) couldn't wait any longer, they gifted us with the wickedly good movie line-up!

Here's a sneak-peek of what's on the list:

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Hocus Pocus
  • ParaNorman
  • Disney/Pixar's Monsters University
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • The Addams Family

Get the full schedule here

Tags: 
31 nights of halloween
halloween
freeform

Recent Podcast Audio
Cleveland National Air Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 31st Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rick Granes Talks About 'Celebrate Westlake' Happening September 1st! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dave from Dunkin Donuts Stops By To Talk About Mug Contest WDOKFM: On-Demand
Listeners Respond: What's The One Thing To Try In Your Hometown? WDOKFM: On-Demand
JD Rudd From Channel 5 Gives Us The Labor Day Weekend Forecast! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes