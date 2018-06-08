Fashion young girl with shopping bags wearing a black hat white pants over colorful orange

Frank And Oak Launches an Eco-Fabulous Minimal Line

By: Heather Rivera

June 8, 2018
Frank And Oak has a new line that would be perfect for a fashionista’s 1THING to help Mama Earth and look eco-fabulous at the same time. Check out the new Minimal Line!

You can cut your eco footprint w/ slim tanks, oversized blazers and office-ready pants in muted colors of blush, mustard and blue. The green word is that Frank And Oak's Minimal Line is light, soft and sustainable thanks to TENCELlinen. The pieces are created from an eco-friendly fabric called Lenzing TENCEL, a linen sourced from sustainable eucalyptus plantations. This zero-waste process uses 20 times less water than regular cotton, is more durable and is completely biodegradable. Besides being environmentally friendly fabric, it’s also soft and smooth. Double eco-fashion win!

Frank And Oak believe the ‘Minimal Line’ pieces will be great building blocks for an eco-friendly summer wardrobe.  Frank And Oak are taking direct purchases, but you can also join the monthly subscription plan with a stylist that will recommend items for you.

A couple of favs include the Denim Pinafore Dress in Washed Black or in Indigo. Which one would you get? Maybe both? Perfect

